Dragons win in 10 Innings 7-6 at Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – Dayton’s Jose Siri delivered a ninth inning, two-out game-tying RBI single and the Dragons broke the tie with a run on an error in the 10th as they defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night. The win evened the playoff-bound Dragons full-season record at 69-69 with two games to play.

The Dragons trailed 6-5 going to the ninth inning when Cassidy Brown was hit by a pitch to start the inning and went to second on Carlos Rivero’s sacrifice. Two batters later, Siri came to the plate with two outs and singled to center, driving in Brown to tie the game.

In the 10th inning, Bruce Yari led off with a base hit to right field and Taylor Sparks walked. Hector Vargas put down an excellent bunt up the first base line, forced a rushed throw by Lansing first baseman Mitch Nay. The throw struck Vargas and allowed Yari to score from second to give the Dragons a 7-6 lead.

Jesse Adams pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th for his sixth save, notching two strikeouts.

The Dragons collected 11 hits. Beltre reached base five times with three singles and two walks. He drove in one run. Siri was 3 for 4 with a triple, double, single, sacrifice fly, and three runs batted in. Carlos Rivero also added two hits for Dayton.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss threw 81 pitches over three and two-thirds innings and left the game with a 4-2 lead. Moss allowed two runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Dauri Moreta (1-2) was credited with the win, going two shutout innings and striking out four while allowing only one base runner.

Up Next: The Dragons (28-40, 69-69) meet the Lugnuts (26-42, 63-71) in the next-to-last game of the regular season on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Wennington Romero (5-10, 5.07) will start for the Dayton. The Dragons will play at Lansing again on Monday afternoon before opening the playoffs on Wednesday, September 6 at Fifth Third Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps.