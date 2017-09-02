Flyers edged in final seconds at Robert Morris

Moon Township, Pa. – Nick Bisceglia’s 26-yard field goal with four seconds left lifted Robert Morris to a 13-10 win over the University of Dayton Saturday in Moon Township, Pa. in the season opener for both teams.

Dayton recovered RMU’s onside kick and had the ball at the Colonial 47 yard-line, but the Flyers’ Hail Mary pass was that tipped toward the end zone landed on the turf at the goal line.

GAME SUMMARY

After the two teams traded punts, UD drove 73 yards in nine plays to open the scoring when Kyle Kaparos hit Matt Tunnacliffe for a 16-yard score to make it a 7-0 score in favor of Dayton after one quarter.

Flyer safety David Leisring’s interception set up Patrick Sandler’s 25-yard field goal.

Robert Morris got on the board just before halftime with a 12-play 67-yard drive that resulted in Bisceglia’s first field goal of the day from 28 yards out.

RMU went over the top to tie it with the only points of the third quarter, tying the game with a 72-yard strike from Jimmy Walker to Tavin Allison.

The two defenses took control in the fourth quarter as the two teams could only combined for 76 yards in the period.

Bisceglia’s game-winning field goal was set up when the Colonials recovered a Dayton fumble at the UD 28 with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter.

Six plays later, RMU lined up for the deciding play.

STATS

Kaparos, in his first career start in place of the injured Alex Jeske, completed 13 of 18 passes for 122 yards and a TD.

Tucker Yinger led UD with 107 yards on a career-high carries. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game of his career.

Sean Proffit added 43 yards on seven rushing attempts.

Yinger and Adam Trautman each caught four passes. Trautman had 50 yards, Yinger 25.

In his first career start, linebacker Andrew McCormick led the Flyers with 11 tackles (6 solo), two TFL and a sack.