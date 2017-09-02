Governor Kasich reschedules 19 upcoming executions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Gov. John Kasich has rescheduled executions for 19 condemned killers on Ohio’s death row.

The reprieves granted by Kasich push most executions previously scheduled over the next several years forward by a few months. The latest is now set for April 21, 2022.

Kasich said Friday he adjusted the schedule following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer upholding Ohio’s three-drug lethal injection process.

The governor says the goal is ensuring that executions are carried out in a humane and professional fashion.

On Friday Kasich also rejected a clemency request by death row inmate Gary Otte (OH’-tay), scheduled to die Sept. 13 for killing two people in Parma in suburban Cleveland in 1992.