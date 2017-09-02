Harvey help is top of mind for Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Thurgood Marshall girls’ basketball team is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The team collected bottles and cases water at the high school this afternoon.

The head coach says the team wanted to do their part to show support for the victims.

“We know, in situations like this, everybody needs a helping hand and water is one of the tough things that’s kinda hard to come by. We just figured it would be something that we could do to try to help out and do what we could and show our support,” said Coach Khalil Franklin.

The basketball team donated the water to the Dayton Foodbank who will work on getting it to Texas.

A Tipp City group continues their Harvey relief efforts.

They’re collecting items such as clothing and hygiene products to send to the hardest hit areas of Texas.

The donations from across the Miami valley have filled up two semi-trailers ready to be taken down.

“It’s amazing how this whole community and general area is pulling together for those folks that are just devastated. It’s just amazing how we are coming together to help those in need down in Texas,” said Matt Buehrer with Thrivent Financial.

They’re also looking for volunteers to drive the trailer down there. They will be accepting donations at the Tipp Monroe Community Center through September 6th.