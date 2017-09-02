Miami loses season opener at Marshall

Associated Press Published: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Keion Davis returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Chris Jackson added a 72-yard interception return for a score, but Marshall still needed to bat down a game-ending Hail Mary pass to defeat Miami (Ohio) 31-26 on Saturday night.

Davis sprinted straight up the middle, untouched, for 99 yards and a score the first time Marshall touched the ball. He later dashed up the right sideline for a 97-yard TD. The Thundering Herd special teams created a huge lane each time.

Miami’s Gus Ragland completed 23 of 44 passes for 298 yards and two TDs, but a 42-yard heave into the end zone as time expired was tipped away. Ryan Smith, 7 catches 98 yards, handled both touchdown passes, the last pulling the RedHawks to 31-26 when he bounced off two defenders at the 5 before scoring.

Chase Litton, 20-30-208 yards, opened the final quarter with a 49-yarder to Willie Johnson on third-and-10, leading to a 27-yard Kaare Vedvik field goal and a 31-20 lead.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s