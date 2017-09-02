Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Butler Marching Aviators

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Butler Marching Aviators our Operation Football, Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Kurt Westfall and Kirstyn Nyegard along with kickline directors Pam Drewry and Lori Downey, the Marching Aviators are 77 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Raging Light” featuring music written by Alanis Morisette among others.

The band will perform Saturday at the Northmont Band Premiere. The Bands of America Toledo Regional and later, the Grand National Championships in Indianapolis.

