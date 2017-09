DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’ve shown you a lot of great highlights but only one can stand out as our big play of the night and for that we head to Welcome Stadium.

On the first play of the third quarter, the Wolverines’ Joseph Scates takes the kickoff and Scates returns it 78-yards for the touchdown. It was the first score of the game.

Dunbar goes on to blank Ponitz 32-0.

Congrats to Dunbar’s Joseph Scates for providing us with the Big Play of the Night.