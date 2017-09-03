AlterFest brings out thousands of volunteers

KETTERING, Ohio (WDNT) – AlterFest returns this Labor Day weekend.

The event features rides and games for kids, music and the famous chicken dinner.

More than 23-hundred volunteers put on the event.

“I’m so proud because we’re coming together for a common purpose. We’re coming together to raise money for school buses, to upgrade the plumbing, to upgrade the windows, to renovate bathrooms, and that helps keep tuition down so I’m happy,” said Archbishop Alter High School Principal, Lourdes Lambert.

For more information click here.