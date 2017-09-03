Auto repair shop a total loss after fire

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Pike Township. It happened on Spence Road near Troy Road.

Fire officials say the facility was used for automotive repair and equipment storage. They say they had some issues getting water to put out the fire due to the location of it.

“We knew we was going to be in a tanker shuttle when..uh..this being a rural road. we had some problems with tankers getting in and out. Once we got it all established, we got a pretty good load on that,” said Fire Chief Jerry Donnelly.

The EPA came out to inspect after oil barrels in the facility exploded causing run-off.  The building is a total loss.

