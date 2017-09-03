Bengals sign Jake Elliott to practice squad

Associated Press Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals signed fifth-round pick Jake Elliott to their practice squad Sunday, giving them two kickers in the locker room.

Elliott lost the competition with veteran Randy Bullock for the job and was waived Saturday. He cleared waivers and stayed with Cincinnati.

Bullock missed one field goal during the preseason games, while Elliott missed three. Coach Marvin Lewis said the final decision wasn’t a close call.

Elliott had the inside edge as a draft pick — the Bengals usually keep them — but the Bengals were familiar with Bullock and he made a strong showing during training camp. Bullock finished last season as the Bengals’ kicker after they released Mike Nugent, and he got a two-year extension to compete for the job.

 

