Dragons come from behind, top Lansing 5-4

LANSING, Mich. – Dayton’s Michael Beltre drove in the tie-breaking run with a single to left field in the ninth inning and reliever Joel Kuhnel retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. The win improved the Dragons full-season record to 70-69 heading into the regular season finale on Monday afternoon. The Dragons begin post-season play on Wednesday.

For the second straight day, the Dragons came from behind late in the game to win. On Saturday, the Dragons tied the game in the ninth inning and won it in the 10th. On Sunday, they tied it in the eighth and won it in the ninth.

The score was tied 4-4 when Hector Vargas opened the top of the ninth inning with a base hit to right-center field. Cassidy Brown sacrificed Vargas to second base, and a wild pitch moved Vargas to third. After Carlos Rivero walked, Beltre looped a hit to left to drive in Vargas and give the Dragons a 5-4 lead.

Kuhnel pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth, completing an outstanding relief outing in which he faced the minimum 13 batters over four and one-third innings. The only man who reached against Kuhnel was erased on a double play. He earned the win to improve his record to 2-4.

The Dragons trailed 4-2 before they scored one run in the sixth and another in the eighth to tie the game. The eighth inning rally began with a one-out single to center by Taylor Trammell, who sent from first to third on a wild pick-off throw, and scored on Bruce Yari’s ground out to even the score at 4-4.

Jose Siri hit a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Dragons an early lead. It was Siri’s 24th home run of the year. Lansing rallied with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

The Dragons collected seven hits. Beltre, Vargas, and Trammell each had two.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He was not involved in the decision. Romero is scheduled to start the Dragons third playoff game.

Notes: Dragons outfielder Randy Ventura, who was removed from Saturday’s game after running hard into the fence in foul territory in the left field bullpen area as he tried to catch a fly ball, has been cleared to play. Ventura suffered a minor injury to his chin as he hit the fence but was checked out and available to play on Sunday, though manager Luis Bolivar gave him the day off…The Dragons received outfielder Zeke White from Billings on Sunday while relief pitcher Patrick Riehl was transferred to Daytona. White was obtained as part of the off-season trade that sent starting pitcher Dan Straily to the Marlins and brought rookie starter Luis Castillo to the Reds. White was a third round draft pick by Miami in 2015 out of high school in Wilson, North Carolina.

Up Next: The Dragons (29-40, 70-69) meet the Lugnuts (26-43, 63-72) in the last game of the regular season on Monday at 1:05 p.m. Matt Blandino (4-4, 5.72) will start for the Dayton. Lansing will go with Mike Ellenbest (8-7, 6.29). The Dragons will open the playoffs on Wednesday, September 6 at Fifth Third Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps.