Iconic brewery smokestack in Cincinnati to be torn down

CINCINNATI (AP) — A smokestack that’s been a part of the Cincinnati skyline for more than 150 years is scheduled for demolition.

The Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority says the signature Hudepohl smokestack on top of the former Hudepohl Brewery will be torn down when demolition of the building begins in about six months. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports asbestos must be removed from the site before demolition can occur.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the site is littered with hazardous toxins like asbestos.

The redevelopment authority bought the brewery complex for $400,000 in May 2014. It estimated the cost of environmental cleanup and demolition at $4 million.

