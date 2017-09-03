Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.

After some patchy morning drizzle and cloudy skies, this afternoon drier air will push into the area allowing for the clouds to break up and we will see sunshine and warmer temperatures.

TODAY: Morning clouds, maybe a spotty drizzle. Otherwise increasing sunshine and warmer. High 77

TONIGHT: Becoming mainly clear. Low 60

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Chance of showers and storms in the evening. High 84

A cold front will be approaching the area Monday night and this will spark scattered showers and storms. The chances for wet weather will continue into Tuesday. With the exception of Monday, the rest of the week will see below average temperatures.