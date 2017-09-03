Portion of Alex Bell Road closing Tuesday for bridge repairs

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A major thoroughfare will soon shutdown for critical repairs and it’s bound to cause traffic delays in parts of the Miami Valley.

A stretch of Alex Bell Road near McEwen in Washington Township is frequented by thousands of drivers each day, who pass over the bridge above Holes Creek. Over time the bridge has seen significant wear and tear so it’s now being shutdown down for repairs, causing thousands of drivers to find a new way of getting around.

Every day, more than 12,000 vehicles pass over the bridge above Holes Creek on Alex Bell Road in Washington Township. Underneath, engineers have installed multiple beams for support, but it’s reached it’s limit and now needs significant repairs.

“I think it’s a good thing overall,” resident Mike Berkshire said. “I’m glad they’re doing it.”

The bridge and a portion of Alex Bell Road will close for 90 days, beginning this Tuesday, September 5th.

For westbound drivers, the detour will be Paragon Road to Miamisburg-Centerville Road to Yankee Street to Mad River Road.

For eastbound drivers, the detour will be Mad River Road to Whipp Road to Far Hills Avenue.

Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner says repairing old bridges is becoming more difficult because of costs.

“Inflation is getting the best of all of us,” Gruner said. “We can only do half of what we could 10 or 15 years ago.”

Residents nearby say they’re glad to see the county following through to keep their roads safe.

“If a structural engineer has reviewed it and they feel like it’s necessary,” Berkshire said. “Then by all means let’s get it fixed. I’d rather have it fixed ahead of time, then have something happen.”

The total cost of the project is roughly $700,000, which is being paid for through state and federal funds.