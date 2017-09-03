Springfield kennel takes in dogs from Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, a Miami Valley animal shelter is taking in animals from Louisiana in an effort feel up space for other animals in need of homes in and around the areas hardest hit by the storm.

Animal shelters in and around East Texas are over-flowing with displaced animals, forcing some to be sent to areas like nearby Louisiana. To help with the relief effort, Neal’s Kennels in Springfield is taking in dogs from Louisiana and finding them new homes here in the Miami Valley.

A van full of four-legged friends arrived in Springfield Sunday after traveling more than 700 miles from Louisiana.

Neal’s Kennels in Springfield partnered with the Great Pyrenees Rescue organization to take in a total of 6 dogs. One of them is already finding a new home.

“I was looking at Facebook,” Darlene Pippins said. “And I saw Rowdy on Facebook and I just feel in love with his picture.”

Darlene Pippins says she just couldn’t pass up rescuing Rowdy so she drove more than 3 hours from Oak Park, Michigan to get him.

“It’s a great thing that they are doing,” Pippins said. “And we’re glad to be here and be able to take one of them.”

Kaira Carpenter with the Great Pyrenees Rescue Organization says when she saw the devastation and the large number of displaced animals she and her team didn’t hesitate to help out.

“It’s really a team effort,” Carpenter said. “A lot of volunteers pulled this together last minute. It was a quick thrown together transport and everything has just really worked out.”

If you would like to adopt a dog, contact Neal’s Kennels in Springfield at (937) 325-3273.