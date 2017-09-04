Business owner: bouncers hold down suspected shooter, help shooting victims

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is dead, another is recovering in the hospital and a third person is behind bars after a shooting in Harrison Township.

The shooting happened at the intersection of I-75 and Wagner Ford Road, just a few hundred yards away from the Plush Gentlemen’s Club. That’s where 2 NEWS spoke with owner Nick Virk, who says several of his bouncers rushed to help when shots were fired. One detained the alleged shooter and the other tended to one of the victims, who remains in stable condition.

“The shoot out ended quickly,” Virk said. “And it happened to end right here on my lot.”

Virk is reeling from a night of sheer violence after he says two cars got into a shootout feet from his business. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday. That’s when Virk says several of his bouncers rushed to help the two shooting victims.

“My guys they rendered immediate medical aid,” Virk said. “A lot of my guys are paramedics or they are law enforcement or ex-military guys. They knew exactly what to do.”

Police say the men involved weren’t customers at Plush and were from out of the area. One was rushed to the hospital. 20-year-old Pierre Jackson from Cincinnati died at the scene.

“We tried to bring him back,” Virk said. “But, there was nothing we could do. He was shot, badly.”

While bouncers were helping the victims, Virk says several others held down the suspected shooter until police arrived.

“We run a very tight show,” Virk said. “And we do things by the book here.”

Virk says in his 3 years of ownership, Monday is the first shooting to happen so close. That’s why he has a staff of experienced security guards. He says safety is always top of mind.

“The police. I don’t think they hate us,” Virk said. “But I think they do get upset with us, but I think they understand the nature of our business.”

The 40-year-old shooting suspect is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on felonious assault and other charges.