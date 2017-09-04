Club shooting suspect in custody; case still under investigation

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One suspect is in custody after police received reports of a shooting in a gentlemen’s club in Harrison Township Monday.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, it said the suspect in custody is 40 years old but did not release any identification.

Deputies responded to a call where they learned two males were shot at the Club Plush Gentlemen’s Club on the 2200 block of Wagner Ford Road. Police identified one of the victims as 20-year-old Pierre Jackson from Cincinnati who was dead at the scene. Police said the other victim was a 38-year-old man from Cincinnati who was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

The 40-year-old suspect was booked in the Montgomery County Jail Monday morning and is facing charges.

Deputies say this is an on-going investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.

