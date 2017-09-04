Dragons level Lugnuts to end regular season

Lansing, Mich.—Michael Beltre collected four hits and Bruce Yari blasted a three-run home run to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 10-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in the last game of the regular season on Monday afternoon. The Dragons will open the Midwest League playoffs at Fifth Third Field on Wednesday night.

The Dragons collected 17 hits, their most in a game since August 24, 2015 when they had 18. Beltre was 4 for 5 and went 9 for 11 with three walks in the three-game series at Lansing. Yari had a single and double to go along with his home run.

The Dragons finished the regular season by going 16-5 over their final 21 games and by sweeping the Lugnuts in a three-game series. The Dragons won nine of their last 10 road games on the year.

The Dragons also finished with a winning record at 71-69, marking their seventh best win total in their 18 years of operation. They went 41-29 in the first half to earn their playoff berth. They struggled through the first few weeks of the second before a strong finish left them with a record of 30-40.

On Monday, the Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, keyed by doubles by Yari and Beltre. They led 3-1 in the fourth when Yari belted a three-run homer, his 13th of the year, to make it 6-1. They added three runs in the sixth, keyed by a run-scoring double by Taylor Sparks, an RBI triple by Hector Vargas, and a double by John Sansone that brought in the final run of the inning. The Dragons added one more run in the eighth to close out the scoring.

Alex Webb (1-4) was credited with the victory. He went three and two-thirds innings and allowed only one base runner and no runs while striking out four.

Morgan Lofstrom, in just his third game with the Dragons, went 3 for 5 with a run scored. Yari also had three hits while Sparks and Vargas each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons will conduct a team workout at Fifth Third Field in Dayton Tuesday evening before opening the 2017 Midwest League playoffs on Wednesday night at home against West Michigan in the start to a best-of-three series. Andrew Jordan (7-8, 4.66) will start for Dayton. The series will move to Grand Rapids, Michigan for game two on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. If game three is necessary, it will be played on Friday at West Michigan at 7:00 p.m.