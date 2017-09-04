Kettering Holiday at Home keeps thousands in town

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Even though you might be dreading the unofficial end to summer marked by Labor Day, thousands in Kettering were celebrating Monday. Crowds turned out for the 58th annual Kettering Holiday at Home.

A 5K run began a day of events at 8:00am Monday morning, though chairs lined the parade route along Far Hills Avenue over the weekend.

Mike Kelly lives within walking distance of the parade and said his neighborhood marks the Labor Day holiday event every year with a pancake breakfast, before his family watches his daughter in one of the marching bands.

“People come out for it,” Kelly said. “It’s just a great community event.”

Sadie Lekan, 10, who also lives blocks away from the parade has been coming to watch the bands since she was a baby and brought along a friend Riley Everding, 10, for this year’s event.

Everding said, “I liked all of the cheerleaders and the color guard.”

“I liked the bands,” Lekan added.

5th graders Riley Lohran and Addison Cundiff were marching with the Fairmont Firebirds cheerleading squad for their third time, and both girls said they loved the excitement of performing in front of the crowd and watching an aerial performance by several planes overhead.

Near the Fraze Pavilion, 150 different vendors from around the country set up booths with a myriad of arts and crafts. Near the tents, several dozen classic cars stood on display.

Car collector West Peterson showed off his red 1930 Packard 734 Boattail Speedster, said to be one of about 6 known to exist.

It was Peterson’s second year showing one of his vintage vehicles at the Holiday at Home event and he said he likes the atmosphere.

“It’s great music, a great park, nice shade. It’s just a nice, relaxing event,” Peterson said.

The theme of this year’s event was “This Ain’t Our First Rodeo: Saddle Up.”