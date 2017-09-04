Multiple agencies investigating two separate fatal shootings

(WDTN) – Multiple police agencies are investigating after two separate fatal shootings within hours of each other.

The first happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday on Cambridge Avenue in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting. Dayton police have confirmed one person was killed.

The second incident happened in Harrison Township just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Wagoner Ford Road near I-75.

There they also found a victim killed by gunfire.

At this point, it’s unclear who the suspects are in either case… and whether anyone else injured.

