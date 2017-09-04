Multiple agencies investigating two separate fatal shootings

WDTN Staff Published:
Deputies on scene of fatal shooting in Harrison Township.

(WDTN) – Multiple police agencies are investigating after two separate fatal shootings within hours of each other.

The first happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday on Cambridge Avenue in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting. Dayton police have confirmed one person was killed.

The second incident happened in Harrison Township just after 3:00 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Wagoner Ford Road near I-75.

There they also found a victim killed by gunfire.

At this point, it’s unclear who the suspects are in either case… and whether anyone else injured.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on air and online at WDTN.COM.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s