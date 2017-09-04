Strong storms possible tonight

Related Coverage Storm Team 2 Forecast

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Mercer and Auglaize Counties until 11 p.m.

After a warm and windy day a cold front moves through the Miami Valley tonight. Ahead of the front showers and thunderstorms will develop and move from the northwest to the southeast.

“It looks like the storms will first impact the northwest part of the Miami Valley around 8 or 9 p.m. and move southward. The storms should weaken as they move southward and exit the area by 2 a.m.” explained Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

The main threat from the storms will be damaging winds, moderate to heavy rainfall and large hail.

Once the storms come to an end later tonight cooler air heads this way for the middle part of the work week.