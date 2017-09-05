1 person killed in southwest Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal crash on the southwest side of town.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:30 am, Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Georgesville Square Drive and Holt Road on the report of a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a two-vehicle head-on crash.

Police say one person has died as a result of the crash, and another was injured.

Holt Road is closed in the area while police investigate and is expected to remain closed for multiple hours.