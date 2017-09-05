Inspectors find credit card skimmer at gas station

PHILLIPSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A second credit card skimmer was found at a local gas station in the northern part of Montgomery County Tuesday.

Investigators found the skimmer during a routine inspection check at the Phillipsburg Fuel gas station.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith told 2 NEWS three teams of inspectors looked at least 73 gas stations at 600 gas pumps last Thursday and Friday before the holiday weekend.

Keith said people should not be using debit cards at the pump.

“We tell people not to be overly worried about this type of crime but they do need to be cautious.”

The Montgomery County Auditor gave these tips to avoid scams:

Do not use the gas pump if you see the official seal broken

Use cash instead of a debit or credit card

If you have to use a debit card, choose the credit card choice at the pump

Law enforcement was called to remove the skimmer and start an investigation.