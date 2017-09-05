Apple may announce new iPhone generation September 12

WFLA, Lila Gross Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, talks about the pricing on the new iPhone 7 during an event to announce new products, in San Francisco. Eliminating the headphone jack doesn't seem to have hurt sales of the iPhone 7, which appears poised to reverse Apple's recent sales slide. Though not by much, which leaves a question that's shadowed the company for nearly a year: What's its next act? (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mark your calendars! Spectators are expecting Apple to make a very big announcement on September 12.

Apple is hosting a “special event” for the first time ever at Apple Park, which is the company’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The main announcement expected is for Apple to unveil its latest iPhone. Rumor has it this 10th-anniversary phone will feature high-end hardware like never before and a completely new design.

Reportedly Apple will also announce a new smart watch and an Apple TV box.

We may also get more info on the company’s previously announced smart-speaker, the HomePod, which will be in stores come December.

