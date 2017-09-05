Body found in Little Miami River in Warren County

MORROW, Ohio (WLWT) — Officers are investigating after a boater found a body in the Little Miami River Tuesday morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Our news partners in Cincinnati, WLWT, report officials have not said exactly where the body was found but responded to the river just west of the Mill Street bridge in Morrow to investigate.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is searching the river to see if a boat is nearby.

The Warren County Coroner has taken the body to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for an autopsy. A cause of death has not yet been determined.