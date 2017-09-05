Day of Caring to raise money for Harvey relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is teaming up again with the Dayton Area Chapter of the American Red Cross to raise money for Harvey relief efforts Wednesday.

Relief efforts are expected to take months for the millions of people in and around the Houston area.

Phones will open Wednesday morning at 7:00 am and will remain open until 6:30 pm. Volunteers will take your calls and donations throughout the day.

If you’d like to donate now visit the Red Cross donation site.

2 NEWS and the American Red Cross held a phone bank August 31 and, thanks to you, raised nearly $20,000,