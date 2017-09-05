Dayton American Red Cross braces for Irma

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Dayton chapter of the American Red Cross has been busy aiding relief efforts in Texas.

Now, they are preparing to handle hurricane Irma as it prepares to make landfall.

Right now there are 20 volunteers from the Dayton Red Cross helping those in Texas.

Currently the Red Cross has about 2,000 people working in both Texas and Louisiana.

Here in Dayton, the chapter expects more of their volunteers to make the trip down south. However, as Texas begins to recover, a category 5 hurricane is set to make landfall late this week.

“We are watching that on a daily basis. Trying to stage our efforts where they need to be, depending on where that landfall might happen. It complicates the disaster relief operation as a whole. But we are ready and willing to take care of it, if and when it makes landfall and where,” said Cory Paul, the Executive Director of the Dayton Red Cross.

Paul adds that this situation isn’t new. They frequently manage multiple disasters while also aiding their local chapters.

