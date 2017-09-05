Dayton city commissioner reacts to DACA decision

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– President Trump’s decision to phase-out DACA has some in Dayton concerned.

Dayton city commissioner, Matt Joseph says the president’s decision is irresponsible and hypocritical.

Commissioner Joseph says a steady decline in population in Dayton has leveled off, thanks to two factors:

Millennials and immigrants.

Joseph told 2 NEWS by tearing down DACA, innocent children in Dayton will be punished for something that wasn’t their fault.

“People somehow think that this program cost the United States money. I saw that last year, they (immigrants) contributed almost a billion dollars in taxes to this country. Almost a billion dollars. Every argument I have heard can be shot down very easily,” said Joseph.

“Another argument is that these kids are somehow law breakers. Even if technically that may be true. If you do something when you are 2 or 3 and you come with your parents and you have no choice in the matter, it seems really silly and very harsh and very petty to hold them accountable for something their parents did.”

2 NEWS reached out to the Montgomery County Republican Party and they told us they stand with the president and the nations laws.