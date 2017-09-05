Dayton Police officer hit by vehicle

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton Police officer was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of W. 4th St. and Perry St. just before 10:00 am Tuesday.

Police say the officer was crossing the street when he was hit.

A “Signal 99” or a call for an officer in need of assistance was sent out after the accident happened, but that was canceled once crews got on the scene.

Authorities say the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The driver who hit the officer remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No arrest was made and the driver was allowed to leave the scene after being interviewed.

The accident remains under investigation.