Englewood Indoor Soccer destroyed by fire

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Englewood Indoor Soccer was destroyed by fire early on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a recreational building around 5:45 on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Fire officials say the fire was likely caused by heavy storms that moved through the area overnight.

Investigators will look at security camera footage from surrounding businesses to try and determine a cause.

Fire officials estimate damages at nearly $1 million.

No one was hurt in the fire. No other buildings were damaged.

The Clayton and Union Fire Departments assisted the Englewood Fire Department at the scene.

 

