Former president writes statement about DACA decision

By Published: Updated:
Barack Obama
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The former president of the United States wrote a statement on Facebook about the official decision President Trump made to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday President Trump is revoking the DACA program in the United States. The program officially ended and the White House will not accept any more applications for the program.

Former President Barack Obama wrote a statement about the decision saying, “But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong.”

You can read the Facebook post below that has been shared more than 46,000 times as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s