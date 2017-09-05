Former president writes statement about DACA decision

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The former president of the United States wrote a statement on Facebook about the official decision President Trump made to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday President Trump is revoking the DACA program in the United States. The program officially ended and the White House will not accept any more applications for the program.

Former President Barack Obama wrote a statement about the decision saying, “But today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again. To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong.”

You can read the Facebook post below that has been shared more than 46,000 times as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.