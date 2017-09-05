Free Graeter’s Cones for the Cure available Thursday

WLWT Digital Staff Published: Updated:
Graeter's Ice Cream. (Photo/Graeter's)
Graeter's Ice Cream. (Photo/Graeter's)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream cones will be available for free Thursday.

You can grab a free cone at any Graeter’s location from 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

The special Graeter’s flavor is available only once a year and raises money for The Cure Starts Now, which supports cancer research for children.

Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream is named for 6-year-old Elena Desserich,who lost her battle with cancer in 2007. Now Graeter’s offers the flavor once a year to raise money for The Cure Starts Now.

The flavor will be for sale from September 8 until it runs out.

Graeter’s will hand out coupon books worth $20 in exchange for $5 donations to The Cure Starts Now from September 7 to September 17.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s