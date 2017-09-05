Free Graeter’s Cones for the Cure available Thursday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream cones will be available for free Thursday.

You can grab a free cone at any Graeter’s location from 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

The special Graeter’s flavor is available only once a year and raises money for The Cure Starts Now, which supports cancer research for children.

Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream is named for 6-year-old Elena Desserich,who lost her battle with cancer in 2007. Now Graeter’s offers the flavor once a year to raise money for The Cure Starts Now.

The flavor will be for sale from September 8 until it runs out.

Graeter’s will hand out coupon books worth $20 in exchange for $5 donations to The Cure Starts Now from September 7 to September 17.