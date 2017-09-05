Officer on administrative leave after shooting incident

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County deputy who shot a photographer near a traffic stop Tuesday is now on administrative leave.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office release a statement saying the investigation of the incident was handed over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations Tuesday afternoon.

Andy Grimm of the New Carlisle News told 2 NEWS he was actually taking photographs of lightning in the area when a traffic stop happened on Main Street near Studebaker’s Restaurant. Grimm was not the subject of the traffic stop.

According to the New Carlisle News, Grimm had his camera and tripod in his hands when the deputy mistook them for a weapon.

The incident happened at the 400 block of North Main Street around 11:00 p.m Monday.

Grimm is currently recovering in the hospital and said he does not want the deputy to lose his job because of the shooting.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they will hold a news conference about the incident Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.