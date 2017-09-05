Ohio Task Force 1 to travel back home

KATY, Texas (WDTN) – An Ohio government organization is on its way back to the Buckeye State after rescuing and helping out people in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Ohio Task Force 1 was instructed by official orders Monday to travel back home after rescuing hundreds of people in Texas.

The organization posted a video of the group crossing the Tennessee state line on its Facebook page around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to be in Ohio late Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the OHTF1, the FEMA USAR system is watching and making plans for Hurricane Irma.