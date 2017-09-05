Teens linked to Ronnie Bowers shooting released from juvenile facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two juveniles linked to the deadly shooting of a Kettering teenager are being released from a juvenile facility.

Only 2 NEWS was in the courtroom when Judge Anthony Capizzi announced the teens would be released.

Both had been in the Center for Adolescent Services since February, when they entered guilty pleas for their involvement in the fatal shooting of Ronnie Bowers.

Bowers was shot and killed after an argument near Alterfest on September 4, 2016.

On Tuesday, Judge Capizzi announced the two juveniles will be on probation until February 1st, 2018.

Both juveniles will also be required to wear monitoring bracelets. Both will be on house arrest for 60 days.

Judge Capizzi also banned the two juveniles from setting foot on any property owned by Kettering City Schools until the term of their probation ends.

The two juveniles are also banned from all social media websites until the term of their probation ends.

Judge Capizzi says the two juveniles are now enrolled in the Dayton Public School system. He says both are attending high schools in the system, although he did not disclose the schools the two juveniles are attending.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Capizzi told the juveniles that if they appeared before him again for any reason, they would be sent to a juvenile facility, adding that there would not be a third chance for either of them.

Judge Capizzi received written statements from Bowers’ family, as well as other community members. The state also filed a motion to keep the two juveniles in a facility.

Capizzi denied that motion. In his ruling, Capizzi said he was releasing the teens on legal grounds.

He added they were being released because they were less responsible for Bowers’ death than another suspect, who is facing multiple charges.

Both juveniles read statements during Tuesday’s hearing, apologizing for their roles in Bowers’ death. Judge Capizzi said they both completed all required programs during their time in CAS.

Bowers’ mother was in the courtroom during Tuesday’s hearing. She did not speak at the hearing and was visibly upset throughout the proceeding.

One of the juveniles in February pleaded guilty to two counts of felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault and menacing.

The other juvenile pleaded guilty to one count of felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault and menacing.

Both juveniles implicated 17-year-old Kylen Gregory as the shooter.

Gregory last month pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including murder and felonious assault.

His bond is set at $1 million. Gregory is being tried as an adult.