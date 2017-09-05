Witness recounts deputy-involved shooting of unarmed news photographer

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A newspaper photographer shot by a Sheriff’s deputy is now recovering at home after undergoing surgery.

New Carlisle News photographer Andy Grimm was shot by Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Shaw Tuesday night. A news conference regarding the shooting is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was sitting here in front of the laundry,” Philip Wolford said. “Mat in my car and I heard three shots ring out.”

The three shots came from a hundred yards down the road. That’s where moments before Grimm was setting up his tripod and camera to take pictures of the lighting storm.

“By the time I got down the sidewalk about 20 or 30 feet a cruiser come flying up it was about 2 or 3 minutes,” Philip Wolford. “After the last shot the officer pulled up and then about a minute later an ambulance pulled up.”

Grimm was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital, where doctors performed surgery, immediately. According to the New Carlisle News, Andy quote “had his camera and tripod in his hands and Deputy Jake Shaw apparently mistook it for a weapon and fired, striking Andy in the side.”

Deputy Shaw was conducting an unrelated traffic stop at the time of the shooting. It’s still unclear if the deputy gave Grimm any warning or instruction before firing.

Late Tuesday night, 2 NEWS spoke with Andy Grimm’s wife Melanie Grimm off camera at their home. She says Andy is quote “so much pain he can’t function”.

Philip Wolford–who’s lived in the area for over 25 years–says this is unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“It shocked me,” Wolford said. “I had no idea what was happening when they first went off.”