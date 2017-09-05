Woman calls her Olympic journey a ‘life purpose’

Before Allison Baver became an Olympian, she weaved her way from a non-Olympic sport to the sport she was ranked with a bronze medal. Baver joined the speed skating team in fourth grade then eventually traded in her roller skates for a pair of ice skates.

“Once I made the commitment it was all day everyday,”Baver said.

Baver admits she found her passion for ice skating later in life but she quickly gained the skills she needed to succeed in the sport, in just 15 short months.

“I broke the American record and beat second place by 2 seconds,” Baver said.

Allison went on to three Olympic games and won a bronze medal in the 2010 Olympics.

The skater carries her Olympic spirit with her even though her sporting career ended.

“Becoming an Olympian was a journey, it was almost like a life purpose,” Baver said.

She is the Vice President of the Olympians and Para Olympians Association and teaches kids how to skate, calling it her life purpose.

“For me it was about continuing to be involved in something that really meant a lot to me,” Baver said. “Once an Olympian always an Olympian.”

Allison also launched a clothing line.