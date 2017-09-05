Woman calls her Olympic journey a ‘life purpose’

By Published:

Before Allison Baver became an Olympian, she weaved her way from a non-Olympic sport to the sport she was ranked with a bronze medal. Baver joined the speed skating team in fourth grade then eventually traded in her roller skates for a pair of ice skates.

“Once I made the commitment it was all day everyday,”Baver said.

Baver admits she found her passion for ice skating later in life but she quickly gained the skills she needed to succeed in the sport, in just 15 short months.

“I broke the American record and beat second place by 2 seconds,” Baver said.

Allison went on to three Olympic games and won a bronze medal in the 2010 Olympics.

The skater carries her Olympic spirit with her even though her sporting career ended.

“Becoming an Olympian was a journey, it was almost like a life purpose,” Baver said.

She is the Vice President of the Olympians and Para Olympians Association and teaches kids how to skate, calling it her life purpose.

“For me it was about continuing to be involved in something that really meant a lot to me,” Baver said. “Once an Olympian always an Olympian.”

Allison also launched a clothing line.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s