34th Annual Coats for Kids begins Sept. 7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN and Dayton’s CW are proud to be kicking off the 34th annual Coats for Kids campaign on Thursday, September 7th. Corporate sponsors for the campaign include LCNB National Bank, The Shopping Bag and St. Vincent de Paul. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.

Since the inception of the campaign, Coats for Kids has collected and distributed more than 495,000 coats and other winter accessories to less fortunate children and adults throughout the Miami Valley.

“There continues to be a huge need in the community for warm coats as we begin to face the prospect of a cold winter,” said Joe Abouzeid, President and General Manager of WDTN & Dayton’s CW. “We’re proud to join our partners in what has become an annual Dayton tradition in helping those in need.”

The campaign, scheduled to run from September 7th through October 13th, will once again ask residents of the Dayton region to take any new or washable coat that they or their children may have outgrown to any sponsor location and place them in the Coats for Kids collection barrel. The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and RUSH Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge and then WDTN and Dayton’s CW will distribute the coats to children in need of assistance.

Distribution of the coats will take place Friday, October 27th at St. Vincent de Paul.

Location Street City County Montgomery County LCNB Bank 225 W. Upper Lewisburg Salem Road Brookville Montgomery LCNB Bank 9605 Dayton-Lebanon Pike (SR-48) Centerville Montgomery LCNB Bank 2705 Far Hills Avenue Oakwood Montgomery The Shopping Bag 3109 Far Hills Avenue Kettering Montgomery Preble County LCNB Bank 1697 North Barron Street Eaton Preble LCNB Bank 110 West Main Street Eaton Preble LCNB Bank 522 South Commerce Street Lewisburg Preble LCNB Bank 201 South Washington Street New Paris Preble LCNB Bank 55 East Dayton Street West Alexandria Preble Warren County LCNB Bank 3878 State Route 122 Franklin Warren LCNB Bank 9 N. Main Street Waynesville Warren LCNB Bank 525 West Central Avenue (SR-73) Springboro Warren Butler County LCNB Bank 4441 Marie Drive Middletown Butler LCNB Bank 30 West Park Place Oxford Butler