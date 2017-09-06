DPS takes Harvey donations at Welcome Stadium

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton Public Schools partnered with the Dayton Food Bank to send donations to victims of hurricane Harvey.

DPS students recently raised more than $300 for Harvey victims during a read-a-thon.

Wednesday, the athletic department stepped up to the plate.

Over at Welcome Stadium, Miami Valley residents dropped off cases of water and new clothing.

The district says their students are deeply concerned about the images and stories coming out of Texas.

Superintendent Rhonda Corr says this disaster is teaching kids an important lesson.

“They are concerned about their fellow man. That’s the way it should be. That’s how we build character in children. That’s how we teach them to be caring individuals, to love all people. I think it really bothers them to see children with no clothes or any belongings,” said Corr.