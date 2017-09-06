DPS takes Harvey donations at Welcome Stadium

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton Public Schools partnered with the Dayton Food Bank to send donations to victims of hurricane Harvey.

DPS students recently raised more than $300 for Harvey victims during a read-a-thon.

Wednesday, the athletic department stepped up to the plate.

Over at Welcome Stadium, Miami Valley residents dropped off cases of water and new clothing.

The district says their students are deeply concerned about the images and stories coming out of Texas.

Superintendent Rhonda Corr says this disaster is teaching kids an important lesson.

“They are concerned about their fellow man. That’s the way it should be. That’s how we build character in children. That’s how we teach them to be caring individuals, to love all people. I think it really bothers them to see children with no clothes or any belongings,” said Corr.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s