Drug search lands 2 in Clark County jail

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday two people were arrested after a drug search in Springfield.

The Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 400 block of Chestnut Street just before 10:00 am Wednesday.

Officials say the search was the result of a month-long investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit.

Inside the home, investigators found large amounts of narcotics and cash.

Diamond McClanahan, 58, and Christy Wilcox, 34, were both arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail.

Clark Co Drug Bust

Investigators say they found 25.9 ounces of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine worth $32,000, 7.2 ounces of what is believed to be a cocaine-fentanyl mixture worth $28,800 and approximately 16 ounces of liquid mixture also believed to be a fentanyl-cocaine mixture worth $64,000.

Investigators also found $3,500 in cash, a small amount or prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

McClanahan and Wilcox were booked into the Clark County Jail on drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

They are both scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s