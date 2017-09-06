Drug search lands 2 in Clark County jail

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday two people were arrested after a drug search in Springfield.

The Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 400 block of Chestnut Street just before 10:00 am Wednesday.

Officials say the search was the result of a month-long investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit.

Inside the home, investigators found large amounts of narcotics and cash.

Diamond McClanahan, 58, and Christy Wilcox, 34, were both arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail.

Christy Wilcox (Photo: Clark County Jail) Diamond McClanahan (Photo: Clark County Jail)

Investigators say they found 25.9 ounces of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine worth $32,000, 7.2 ounces of what is believed to be a cocaine-fentanyl mixture worth $28,800 and approximately 16 ounces of liquid mixture also believed to be a fentanyl-cocaine mixture worth $64,000.

Investigators also found $3,500 in cash, a small amount or prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

McClanahan and Wilcox were booked into the Clark County Jail on drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

They are both scheduled to appear in court Thursday.