Drugs, guns and cash seized in Dayton drug bust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A month-long investigation led to a drug bust in Dayton.

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force served a search warrant on Shoop Avenue near Dandridge Avenue.

Task Force team members found several hundred gel caps of fentanyl, along with crystal meth, marijuana, three handguns and cash.

26-year-old Dlaquan Cantrell was arrested on possession of drug charges, as well as an outstanding probation violation warrant for drug possession.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor is reviewing the case and additional charges are possible.

Cantrell is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is still investigating the case.