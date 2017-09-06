Family, friends gather to remember Ronnie Bowers one year later

Ronnie Bowers/Routsong Funeral Home

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – It was one year ago Kettering teen Ronnie Bowers died after being struck by a stray bullet after an altercation near Alter Fest turned violent.

A crowd of family and friends gathered Wednesday night to remember a young man who was taken away too soon.

In a circle, they all took turns sharing fondest memories about Ronnie and released balloons and lanterns.

Two out of the three teens involved in the shooting were released on probation Tuesday. Jessica Combs, Bowers’ mom, said she will continue to seek justice for her son.

