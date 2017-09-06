Former DPS teacher indicted on sex charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Dayton Public Schools teacher has been indicted on pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sex oriented material involving a minor charges.

John Findley, who taught at Stivers School of the Arts, was arrested and booked in the Montgomery Jail Tuesday.

Dayton Public Schools released a statement about the former teacher.

“The Dayton School District is aware of the felony charges filed against John Findley. Mr. Findley is no longer employed with Dayton Public Schools and the district is fully cooperating with all law enforcement. The district has established a crisis intervention team that will be in place at Stivers Thursday, September 7, and according to Superintendent Rhonda Corr, as long as necessary,” Media and Public Relations Director Marsha Bonhart wrote.