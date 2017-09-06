Hurricane Irma Kills 3 in Caribbean Islands, Heads Toward Puerto Rico

NBC NEWS, Morgan Radford, Ezra Kaplan and Alex Johnson Published: Updated:
In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma approaches Anguilla on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has roared into the Caribbean, its winds ripping off roofs and knocking out phones. It's on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly hitting Florida. (NOAA via AP)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history slammed into the easternmost islands of the Caribbean on Wednesday, killing at least three people and churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti before possibly heading for Florida this weekend.

The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over the island of Barbuda, the National Weather Service said, causing widespread flooding. At least one person was killed on Barbuda, the National Emergency Operations Center said, and at least two others were killed on the French islands of St. Martin and St. Barts, France’s ministry for overseas affairs said.

By 6 p.m. ET, the storm was hovering about 55 miles east-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s