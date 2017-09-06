Hurricane Irma Kills 3 in Caribbean Islands, Heads Toward Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history slammed into the easternmost islands of the Caribbean on Wednesday, killing at least three people and churning along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti before possibly heading for Florida this weekend.

The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over the island of Barbuda, the National Weather Service said, causing widespread flooding. At least one person was killed on Barbuda, the National Emergency Operations Center said, and at least two others were killed on the French islands of St. Martin and St. Barts, France’s ministry for overseas affairs said.

By 6 p.m. ET, the storm was hovering about 55 miles east-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said.