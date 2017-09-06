Hurricane relief truck for Texas takes off

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – As hurricane relief efforts continue in Texas, a group based out of Tipp CIty is lending a hand.

Semi-trucks loaded with thousands of pounds of relief items are heading towards Houston, Wednesday night, to help those hardest hit by the storm.

Denise Gross of Tipp Monroe Community Services has teamed up with Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial to make it happen.

“It’s hard for us to fully grasp the devastation that these people are feeling – to walk out of your house and to just have the clothes on your back,” Gross said. “We’re hoping that by sending these things we can at least give them a little comfort.”

Clothing, water, cleaning supplies, baby food, and even cell phone charges and a wheelchair are among the thousands of items donated to help those devastated by Harvey.

All thanks to the donations that came from as far as Toledo.

“The first truck had over 45 thousand pounds of supplies for those in need down in Houston. And with the other two trucks, the combined is going to be right at about 140 thousand pounds of supplies,” Buehrer said. “This community has been amazing.”

They’ve also raised $20,000 in cash donations. The money will be spent on fuel for the truck’s long haul to Texas and to purchase additional items to fill the truck.