Local man stuck in Turks & Caicos

Beavercreek, Ohio (WDTN) – Category five Hurricane Irma may be brewing thousands of miles away in the Caribbean, but the storm is affecting people right here in the Miami Valley.

Cea Cohen Elliott of Beavercreek said her son is stranded in Turks and Caicos.

“It’s really stressful,” she said. “It’s stressful because we’ve been on the phone with Expedia for hours, last night and this morning. I’ve been up since 4, they’ve been up all night. They are getting nowhere.”

Elliot says she’s been up since 4am, making phone calls to airlines and government offices, trying to get her son on a flight home – but to no avail.

She said airlines have said there’s no flights available.

Her son visited the US consulate office in Turks, but it was closed.

With the category five storm brewing just miles offshore, Elliott said the airlines or even the US government, should have had a better plan to get US citizens out of harm’s way.

She said her son and daughter-in-law have found a charter flight to Florida for 15 hundred dollars each. Now it’s just a matter of getting out of Florida before Irma makes its way there.