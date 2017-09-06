Man busted after threatening people with a gun

By Published:
Benjamin Cox mugshot/Warren County Jail

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars after pulling a gun on two people in Franklin.

40-year-old Benjamin T. Cox is being held in the Warren County Jail on multiple charges.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Auto Zone on E. 2nd St.

Police responded to reports of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, witnesses at the scene pointed out Cox, who was on a motorcycle and trying to drive away.

Police stopped Cox and searched him, finding a loaded handgun.

Investigators say Cox threatened his soon-to-be ex-wife and her male friend with the gun.

Cox is charged with Obstructing Official Business (a Felony of the Fifth degree), Disruption of Public Services (a Felony of the 4th degree), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (a Felony of the 4th degree) and Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon (a Felony of the Second degree).

He is being held without bond until his video arraignment on Friday, September 8th in Franklin Municipal Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Franklin Police at 937-746-2882 or the 1TIP Hotline at 937-743-1TIP (1847).

