Man gets 14 years for crash that killed 3-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (AP) — A driver who pleaded guilty in a hit-skip crash that killed a young girl and injured her mother near the Cincinnati zoo has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 23-year-old Donteiz Dickey was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in July to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say he drove off after hitting 3-year-old Khloe Pitts and her mother, 27-year-old Joy White, in a crosswalk on Nov. 26, 2016. They were walking back from the zoo’s annual Festival of Lights.

Pitts suffered a spinal injury and died 48 days later.

At sentencing, Dickey offered handwritten letter that included an apology. The judge called it meaningless and handed down the maximum penalty.