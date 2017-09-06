Man gets 14 years for crash that killed 3-year-old girl

By Published:
Donteiz Dickey (Photo: Cincinnati Police Department)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A driver who pleaded guilty in a hit-skip crash that killed a young girl and injured her mother near the Cincinnati zoo has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 23-year-old Donteiz Dickey was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in July to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say he drove off after hitting 3-year-old Khloe Pitts and her mother, 27-year-old Joy White, in a crosswalk on Nov. 26, 2016. They were walking back from the zoo’s annual Festival of Lights.

Pitts suffered a spinal injury and died 48 days later.

At sentencing, Dickey offered handwritten letter that included an apology. The judge called it meaningless and handed down the maximum penalty.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s