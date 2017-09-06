Medical examiner: Inmate autopsy shows sudden cardiac arrest

Published:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A medical examiner says an Ohio jail inmate suffered sudden cardiac arrest after an altercation with sheriff’s deputies.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Summit County medical examiner performed an autopsy on inmate Anthony Jones on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Jones died Saturday. He was hospitalized after a Friday morning incident in a secure part of the county jail.

The medical examiner says an official cause and manner of death will be determined after more test results come back.

Two deputies suffered minor injuries in the altercation. They have been placed on paid leave.

The investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office in neighboring Stark County.

