New Troy program follows up with overdose survivors

TROY, Ohio (WDTN)– Emergency responders in Troy are stepping up their fight against the opioid epidemic.

Earlier this year, The Miami County Recovery Council helped formed a quick response team. The team is made up of counselors, emergency responders and police officers. They are tasked to follow up with surviving overdose victims.

“I was pushing Narcan on him. Then he came back. So to then have a face-to-face conversation with him and to see that they are doing okay. That’s humbling,” said Troy firefighter, Craig Allread.

Allread is part of the team that meets Wednesday at Troy’s fire station #2.

It’s at the station where the group talks about prior arrests and interactions with those they hope to get off the streets and on the road to recovery.

“It’s not all about putting them in jail and punishment. We understand they need treatment,” said officer Shane Marker.

Marker says his departments perception of the drug problem has changed.

He see’s that each addict has their own story

“I think every time I go back and I talk to them, I know a little more about them. I know their family, friends..who they hang out with,” said Marker.

This is the first year the team has been working in neighborhoods like Imperial Courts.

Crews are sometimes dispatched to the apartment complex 10-15 times a week.

“Word travels. What we are finding now is that folks will say I’ve had a good experience these guys on the team. Then they will send folks who have not overdosed, yet, to us and maybe reach out,” said Mike Bessler of the Miami County Recovery Council.

The group hopes that by getting more funding, they can put more people on the streets to follow up with addicts and get them into treatment.